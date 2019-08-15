Not a ball was bowled on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s due to persistent rain.

It was the first time that a full first day of action was washed out in an England Ashes Test in since the 2nd Test at the same venue in 1997.

There was not even time for the toss or for the two teams to be named on a frustrating day for players and fans alike.

With just four days of play possible, a draw is now the most likely result, one that would work in Australia’s favour given it leads the best-of-five-match series 1-0.

Australia, of course, only have to draw the series to retain the famous urn.

The showers were persistent in the morning and although there was some brief hope of play beginning when umpires scheduled the day’s first pitch inspection for 2pm (local time), the rain soon returned.

A healthy crowd of fans remained and saw England quick Jofra Archer presented with his Test cap by Sussex teammate Chris Jordan.

Both sides were waiting until the toss to name their teams but Archer is obviously among England’s bowlers, replacing the injured Jimmy Anderson.

England could also be tempted to include left-arm seamer Sam Curran in place of dropped all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is also in the mix for the hosts.

Australia’s selection dilemma surrounds its bowlers, too, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – who both missed out on the series opener – included in a 12-man squad.

The most likely scenario will see Starc or Hazlewood replace the rested James Pattinson.

“I think they’re both world class bowlers … whichever one of those two we unleash tomorrow, they’re certainly ready to go,” Australia captain Tim Paine said.

The forecast for day two is much better, with a low chance of rain.

Conditions are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy with a top of 22 degrees and a full day of play seems on the cards.

Things will look a little different on day two as Lord’s turns red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by ex-England captain Andrew Strauss after his wife passed away following a battle with lung cancer last year.

Both Australia and England players will wear red caps and specially designed shirts that will feature the Ruth Strauss Foundation logo.

Fans have also been asked to wear red to the iconic venue and donate if possible.

A similar day is successfully staged at the SCG each summer for the McGrath Foundation, a breast cancer support and education charity founded in 2005.

Jane McGrath, the late wife of cricket legend Glenn McGrath, passed away in 2008.