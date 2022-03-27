Sport Boxing Lord of the ring Tim Tszyu pounds his way to victory in first US fight
Lord of the ring Tim Tszyu pounds his way to victory in first US fight

Tim Tszyu clocked up a convincing victory over Terrell Gausha in his first US bout. Photo: AAP
Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu has announced his arrival on the international stage with a unanimous points decision over Terrell Gausha in his much-anticipated US debut in Minneapolis.

Tszyu was dropped in the opening round before recovering to win over the trio of American judges and claim a brave victory in his all-or-nothing world title eliminator on Saturday night (Sunday AEDT).

The Sydneysider’s hard-earned victory leaves him on track for a world-title shot at the winner of the May 14 unified rematch between American Jermell Charlo and Argentina’s Brian Castano.

