Teofimo Lopez has fired back in the war of words with George Kambosos Jr, dismissing the Australian’s credentials and claiming he will knock him out in one round.

The pair finally meet at New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 28 (AEDT) after Lopez’s COVID-19 diagnosis forced an eleventh hour cancellation of their first bout in June and issues with the promoter led to lengthy delays in rescheduling.

Kambosos (19-0, 12KO) has been forced to wait for a shot at bringing Lopez’s IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts back to Australia and claims he got under the American’s skin at the face-off for the cancelled fight.

“I’m living in his head rent-free,” Kambosos said on Friday, before criticising Lopez’s erratic behaviour and labelling the American (16-0, 12KO) a “soulless kid”.

Lopez, though, was adamant that the fight would be over quickly, telling reporters in the US that he planned to have a result wrapped up in under three minutes.

“He’s in trouble, a lot of trouble. He’s going to be massacred,” the 24-year-old said.

“One round (is all it will last) because all that talking doesn’t work.

“You (Kambosos) have been in two fights that were split decisions against Mickey Bey and Lee Selby. I ain’t Mickey Bey. I ain’t Lee Selby.

“I’m Teofimo Lopez. Vasiliy Lomachenko had to find that out the hard way. Richard Commey had to find that out the hard way.

‘A different beast’

“All these guys, put them in front of me, they’ll find out the hard way. I’m a different beast.”

Lopez described Kambosos as a “fool” and seemed to suggest he was more focused on fighting WBC lightweight belt holder Devin Haney.

The winner of this bout will likely face the victor of Haney’s match-up with fellow American Joseph Diaz which takes place a week after Kambosos meets Lopez.

“Being undisputed is a great achievement but I’ve got all my belts in the case,” Lopez added.

“I haven’t displayed them or anything. Why?

“Because I still have to defend them in the lightweight division against jokers like Devin Haney.

“After I move to 140lb (63.5kg – super lightweight), then I can put them out on display because they’re no longer active.”

-AAP