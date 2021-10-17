Live

Australian boxer Brock Jarvis has banished any doubts about his international standing by recovering from a shaky start to convincingly defeat a feisty Mexican opponent in his first overseas bout.

The Sydney fighter looked to be in trouble in the second round when Alejandro Frias Rodriguez unleashed a barrage of blows that left the Sydneysider visibly stunned and weak at the knees.

But Jarvis rallied in the third round and returned the attack in kind, pummelling Rodriquez seemingly at will until the fight was stopped in the fifth round.

The TKO victory in Fresno, California, maintained 23-year-old Jarvis’ unbeaten 20-0 record and brings him a major step closer to a run at the world title.

“I hung in there and kept working to get the win,” Jarvis said post-fight.

“I’ve come here to win and win at all costs, so a bit of adversity is not going to stop me.”

Fenech protege

Jarvis made his American boxing debut four years younger than did his famous trainer, former three-time world champion Jeff Fenech, in 1991.

Jarvis was able to recover from the second round case of the wobbles and reclaim his feet and composure through rounds three and four, taking the fight to Frias with unwavering pressure and canny tactics that limited his opponent’s space to move.

Pressing his head into the chest and shoulders of his opponent, a move that was Fenech trademark, Jarvis landed heavy body shots and uppercuts before the referee ended the contest.

Jarvis recently signed a long-term deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport and said he was glad to get the win with the Englishman in attendance.

Fighting as the ninth-ranked 130-pound boxer by the IBF, Jarvis landed 42 per cent of his 304 punches thrown to his opponent’s 44 per cent.

With the victory he becomes the IBF intercontinental lightweight champion, after moving up from super-featherweight.

-AAP