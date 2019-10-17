Boxer Patrick Day dies after fight injuries

Boxer Patrick Day has died after sustaining head injuries in his fight in Chicago on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was knocked out in the 10th round of his bout against Charles Conwell, and subsequently underwent brain surgery.

Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed his death on Wednesday.

“Patrick Day passed away today, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL,” DiBella said in a statement on his website.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins.”

Day had previously been knocked down twice in the contest before succumbing again to a left hook midway through the 10th round.

He was treated on the canvas for several minutes before being removed from the ring on a stretcher, and underwent surgery that night.

Earlier, Conwell wrote an emotional letter on Instagram praying for Day’s recovery and revealing he had considered quitting the sport.

British promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: “Devastated to hear the news of the passing of Patrick Day. I met him for the first time last Thursday, what a charming young man with a dream and a smile that lit up the room.

“Our deepest prayers are with his family, his trainer Joe Higgins, Charles Conwell and promoter Lou DiBella.”

DiBella said Day was a son, brother, and good friend to many.

“Pat’s kindness, positivity, and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.

“Patrick Day didn’t need to box. He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living.

“He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do.

“It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”

