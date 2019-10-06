Boxing: Jeff Fenech in Thai intensive care unit with pneumonia

A video of an emotional Australian boxer turned trainer Jeff Fenech in a Thailand hospital has been uploaded to Facebook, with a severe bout of pneumonia confining the former champion to an intensive care unit.
“I feel real bad,” Fenech says, breaking down in front of his young boxing charges.
The 55-year-old Fenech was in Thailand for a training camp when he became ill and was taken to hospital with a lung complaint.
Fox Sports reporter Ben Damon tweeted on Sunday that he had spoken to Fenech in an intensive care unit and he had been coughing blood.
In the video Fenech says doctors have diagnosed a heart valve issue and say he will require further surgery.
Fenech won world titles in three weight divisions and, among others, is training Sydney boxer Jack Brubaker.