Boxing: Jeff Fenech in Thai intensive care unit with pneumonia

Jeff Fenech
Jeff fenech is recovering in a Thailand hospital with a lung complaint. Photo: Getty
Australian boxer turned trainer Jeff Fenech is reportedly on the mend in a Thailand hospital after suffering a severe bout of pneumonia.

Fenech was in Thailand for a training camp with a group of young boxers when he became ill and was taken to hospital with a lung complaint.

Fox Sports reporter Ben Damon tweeted on Sunday that he had spoken to Fenech in an Intensive Care Unit and he had been coughing up blood.

Sydney newspaper The Daily Telegraph has also been in touch with Fenech inside the hospital, with the former champion saying “my lungs are gone. I’m in all this pain”.

Fenech won world titles in three weight divisions and, among others, is training Sydney boxer Jack Brubaker.

 

 

 

 

