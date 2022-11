Nets’ Irving says sorry in anti-Semitism storm

Live

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has apologised for promoting a film he said contained “false anti-Semitic statements”, just hours after his team suspended him.

Irving has faced heavy criticism since posting a link on Twitter last week to a 2018 documentary and defending the post over the weekend.

The seven-time All Star has since deleted the Twitter post.

Posting on Instagram, Irving apologised to those “hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary”, and said he took full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his followers.

Irving said the film “contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion”.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-Semitism by apologising for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with,” Irving wrote.

Nets suspend Irving for at least five games

Before he posted his apology, the Nets had suspended Irving for at least five games, saying that despite holding two news conferences, he had refused to disavow anti-Semitism.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” the Nets said in a statement announcing the suspension.

The team did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on Irving’s apology.

The Nets had said he would be suspended for no fewer than five games and until he undergoes a series of unspecified “remedial measures”.

In his news conference earlier on Thursday, Irving said he had meant no harm. He took responsibility for posting the link but did not specifically denounce the film or its message.

In his Instagram apology, Irving said: “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary”.

The controversy comes at a fraught moment for Jews in the United States. The FBI warned on Thursday there was a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a state that lies just across the harbour from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, which has one of the densest populations of Jews in the world.

The Nets’ next game is on Friday night against the Wizards in Washington. If he serves a five-game suspension, Irving would next be available to play on November 13 against the LA Lakers.

Irving issued a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday, saying he opposed all forms of hatred.

He and the Nets said they would each donate $US500,000 [$788,000] towards organisations that work to eradicate hate.

The National Basketball Association and a union representing its players have also issued statements condemning hate speech.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Thursday.

-Reuters