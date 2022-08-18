LeBron James signs $140m contract to stay with Lakers

Live

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $US97 million ($140 million) contract extension through the 2024-25 season to remain in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

James and the Lakers haven’t yet announced the league-maximum deal, which includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with LA past his 40th birthday in December 2024.

James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $US46.7 million ($67.5 million) this season.

Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter. James and the Lakers also still hope to be in contention for another title if James and Anthony Davis can return at full health after an injury-plagued 2021-22 ended without a playoff appearance.

The 37-year-old’s new deal syncs with Davis’ most recent contract extension with the Lakers, allowing both superstars to leave the Lakers or to negotiate new deals in 2024.

James has missed significant portions of the season due to injury in three of his four years with the Lakers. He was largely healthy in the elongated 2019-20 season when the Lakers won the franchise’s 17th NBA title in the Florida bubble, and he has been every bit the dominant player of his prime when at full strength in the ensuing two years.

In 223 games with the Lakers, he has averaged 27 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists. In 56 matches last season he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Although his contract status inspired plenty of off-season chatter, James seemed unlikely to relocate after spending the past four seasons of his 19-year career with the storied Lakers.

His family is settled in Los Angeles, where his eldest son, Bronny, is a 17-year-old college basketball prospect playing at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

-with Reuters