Aussie Cambage splits with LA Sparks

Liz Cambage’s basketball career is in limbo after the polarising Australian star walked out on her WNBA team Los Angeles Sparks as they fight to secure a playoff spot.

Cambage reportedly told teammates she was finished with the club after being unhappy with her involvement during their heavy last-round loss to Las Vegas Aces.

The four-time WNBA All Star stormed out of the locker room with the club later announcing the two parties had agreed to part ways.

“I can’t do this anymore. Best of luck to you guys,” she reportedly told her teammates.

Cambage, who has also played in China, is yet to announce her plans but is said to be on the outer with WNBA clubs.

It continues a turbulent period for the 30-year-old, who quit playing for the Opals after withdrawing from the Australian team citing mental health concerns ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after being embroiled in claims of racism.

Cambage was accused of telling her Nigerian opponents to “go back to your third world country” and calling them “monkeys” although she denied the slur.

Cambage had publicly declared in May that playing in LA was her “dream” but only lasted 25 games, averaging 13 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Sparks interim coach Fred Williams, who coached Cambage at the Dallas Wings in 2018, said he was surprised by the timing and that personal reasons contributed to her departure.

Cambage has also recently overcome a third bout of COVID-19 which saw her miss two games.

“That’s a Liz situation of her own – I think she thought about a few things which are personal and we to respect that,” Williams told reporters.

“She chose to make a decision right now and we have to respect that and pretty much move on.

“It was a surprise, I didn’t know what really escalated it – a lot of it could have been off-court … having conversations with her afterwards, just felt it was good for her personally to make that move.

“I think she gave it to the spot where she could give and some of things may be crossing her mind she needs to focus on other than basketball and we have to give her that respect.

“Liz had been down this road before.”

Williams said he hoped that Cambage would continue in the sport and the WNBA.

Standing 2.03m or 6ft 8in, Cambage set the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points against New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

“I’m not in her brain right now but I hope she does have an opportunity to get back and play,” Williams added.

“Only time will tell.”

– AAP