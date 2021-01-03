All conquering Ben Simmons lifts 76ers to third straight NBA victory

Australia’s Ben Simmons has recorded his 29th NBA career triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Philadelphia’s 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead six 76ers players in double figures at Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania, where they’ve now won 18 in a row.

Seth Curry (21 points), Joel Embiid (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Shake Milton (18 points) also starred for the Sixers, who won their third straight and hit a season-best 16 shots from three-point range.

“They’re making my job easier when they do that,” Simmons said after Philly improved to 5-1.

There was good news also for Simmons fellow Aussies Dante Exum and Thon Maker who scored six and two points respectively in Cleveland’s win at the Atlanta Hawks.

Terry Rozier led the visitors with 35 points while Gordon Hayward added 20 and LaMelo Ball chipped in with 13.

Philadelphia led by as many as 17 points and bolted to a 39-24 advantage after the first quarter.

Doc Rivers’ side held a 73-58 halftime lead thanks in large part to 15 points on five-of-six shooting from Harris.

“He’s made a huge leap from the past year to now,” Simmons said of former Clippers forward Harris.

The Hornets briefly closed within 10 early in the third before the Sixers responded. Simmons threw down an alley-oop dunk for a 117-103 advantage en route to their 12th straight home win over the Hornets.

Collin Sexton top-scored with 27 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 27.9 seconds left, to lead the visiting Cavaliers to a 96-91 triumph – their third of the season.

John Wall had 28 points, six assists and three steals as the Houston Rockets capped a back-to-back sweep of the Sacramento Kings with a 102-94 victory in Texas.

Rockets guard James Harden was a late omission with a right ankle sprain but Houston (2-2) found sufficient scoring elsewhere, with Eric Gordon replacing Harden and recording 21 points.

The New York Knicks won for the third game in four by beating the Pacers 106-102 in Indianapolis, while the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a 108-99 win in Orlando against the Magic.

-AAP