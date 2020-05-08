NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to play defence after his social media accounts were hacked on Thursday (local time), resulting in a number of bizarre and offensive tweets, according to the Milwaukee Bucks.

More than a dozen tweets appeared in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the league’s most valuable player.

The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” his brother, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, tweeted.

“He genuinely apologises for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The tweets weren’t up for long before disappearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s account.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down,” the Milwaukee Bucks said in a statement posted on their own club Twitter feed.

“An investigation is underway.”

For Bucks fans the worst tweet might have been one of the most innocuous: “I’m going to the Warriors.”

Octagon, Antetokounmpo’s agency, also confirmed the hacking.