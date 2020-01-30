Kobe Bryant’s grieving widow, Vanessa, breaks silence to thank supporters

NBA great Kobe Bryant’s widow has made her first public comment since the tragic helicopter crash that killed her husband, teenaged daughter and seven other people.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Vanessa Bryant acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the the global outpouring of support since the tragedy.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Ms Bryant wrote.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she said.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

Ms Bryant also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash.

The Bryants would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this April. They had four daughters, including Gianna, the 13-year-old who died in the crash.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Ms Bryant wrote.

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she added.

Ms Bryant’s post was the first statement from the Bryant family since last Sunday’s crash.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” she wrote.

“But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

There has been no announcement on funeral or memorial plans yet for Bryant or his daughter. Ms Bryant asked for a continued respect of her family’s privacy as they begin to “navigate this new reality”.

