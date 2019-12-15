NBA: Patty Mills’ three-pointer on buzzer wins it for Spurs

Patty Mills sunk a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left to give San Antonio Spurs a 121-119 overtime win over fellow Australian Aron Baynes’ Phoenix Suns in their NBA game in Mexico.

Coming off the bench, Mills had a game-high 26 points – his second-best scoring output this campaign – and tied his season high with six three-pointers.

San Antonio (10-15) set a record by being involved in a fourth-straight overtime game; the NBA record book showed 20 instances of teams playing three overtime games in a row.

The Spurs are 3-1 in their past four games, their best stretch since opening the season 4-1.

“We’ve had four overtime games in a row now and we’ve won three of them and I think there’s something positive to be said for that,” Mills said.

Tonight it was the execution. We haven’t had the greatest of seasons but we’re learning as we go.’’



Baynes, who only last week returned from a nine-game absence due to injury, came off the bench for the Suns and had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Boomers centre/forward had a chance to win the game from beyond the arc but his buzzer-beater missed and the Suns lost their third game in four and seventh of 10.

Ricky Rubio led Phoenix with 25 points and 13 assists as it dropped to 11-14 on the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 to lead Milwaukee Bucks to their 18th consecutive victory, 125-108 over Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks have won 22 of their past 23 and improved to 24-3, the best record in the league.

Slovenian star Luka Doncic left the game early with a sprained ankle, and Dallas Mavericks fell to Miami Heat 122-118 in overtime.

Without Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half, while Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 points and Tyler Herro 19 as Heat avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Derrick Rose produced a double-double off the bench, finishing with 20 points and 12 assists as Detroit Pistons saw off Houston Rockets 115-107.

James Harden led the hosts with 39 points and seven assists. They were without Russell Westbrook, who sat out the second game of a back-to-back fixture.

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points while Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds as Toronto Raptors beat Brooklyn Nets 110-102 to snap a three-game home losing streak.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points and converted a decisive three-point play in Chicago Bulls’ 109-106 victory over the short-handed and weary Los Angeles Clippers.

Memphis Grizzlies defeated Washington Wizards 128-111 and Nikola Jokic’s fourth triple-double of the season (28 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists) helped Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102.