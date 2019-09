Basketball World Cup: Australia blows bronze medal-winning lead

Australia has coughed up another big lead to finish fourth at the basketball World Cup, losing to France 67-59 in the bronze medal game.

The Boomers led by 15 points in Sunday’s third quarter but, just as they did against Spain in Friday’s semi-final, couldn’t land the killer blow as their wait for an international medal continues.

It is the fifth time the Boomers have lost a bronze-medal game, the four previous coming in Olympic competition.

Joe Ingles (17 points) took hold of the early scoring, gliding to the basket for a lay-up before his tough step-back made it 12 first-half points.

Rudy Gobert was kept scoreless and frustrated in the first half, sending his wild hook shot over the backboard to bring in the break.

The Boomers were humming in the third term when Ingles’ (17 points) three-point play over Utah Jazz teammate Gobert put them up by 15.

But he went off briefly under the blood rule and it all fell apart, France heating up after a 25 per cent shooting effort from the field in its worst World Cup first half since 1963.

Andrew Albicy’s nine points came at all the right times for France, while Nando de Colo’s 19 points cancelled out Patty Mills’ 15.

It continues Australia’s long wait for an international medal and does so in brutal fashion, especially given it came so close to securing silver or gold in a double-overtime loss to Spain – having also led by 11 – in the semi-final just two days ago.

It had hardly been the ideal lead-in with Andrew Bogut only cleared to play in the hours leading up to the match after a foul-mouthed spray in the aftermath of Friday’s double overtime loss to Spain.

Bogut was reported as saying: “We all know where FIBA’s headquarters is. It’s a f–––ing disgrace. Cheating ass motherf–––ers… Google where headquarters of f–––ing FIBA is … f–––ing disgrace”.

He had also rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture after a dubious foul was called on him that allowed Spain to take the lead in the final seconds of regulation time.

It was expected the former NBA star would face a fine or suspension, but he was ultimately cleared to play.

The Boomers have lost four previous bronze medal games, all in Olympic competition and most recently by one point to Spain in Brazil three years ago.

BOOMERS BRONZE-GAME WOES

* 1988 Seoul Olympics: Lost 78-49 to USA

* 1996 Atlanta Olympics: Lost 80-74 to Lithuania

* 2000 Sydney Olympics: Lost 89-71 to Lithuania

* 2016 Rio Olympics: Lost 89-88 to Spain

* 2019 China World Cup: Lost 67-59 to France

-AAP