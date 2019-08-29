Bogut scare in Boomers’ World Cup tune-up

Andrew Bogut has failed to finish the game as the Boomers fell to Germany in a sloppy final hit-out before their World Cup opener.

Andrej Lemanis’ men were fresh off a historic defeat of the United States in Melbourne on Saturday.

But the flow they found at Marvel Stadium was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday against the Germans, who led by 10 at quarter-time and 19 at the final break before prevailing 74-64.

There is still no clarification on the severity of the injury to Bogut, who appeared to tweak his ankle before departing midway through the final term, only complicates matters for Lemanis before Australia’s crucial tournament opener against Canada in Dongguan, China.

The Boomers are yet to provide an update on Bogut, a key piece at both ends of the court, but will hope he is fit to feature against the Canadians, before games against Senegal and the dangerous Lithuania on September 3 and 5 respectively.

Australia must finish in the top two of their pool to have any chance of claiming a maiden international medal.

It was the squad’s first test against European opposition after four hit-outs on home soil against Canada and the US this month and an arduous Asian qualifying campaign.

The Boomers could face Germany at the World Cup – along with France in the second round – if their campaign goes to script.

While the loss of star centre Bogut would be a major blow, the result itself hardly translates to panic stations given Lemanis tinkered with his line-up by benching NBA stars Patty Mills and Aron Baynes early and Jock Landale altogether.

But sloppy passing and poor shooting would not have pleased the side, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder got under the Boomers’ skin as frustrations built in the second half.

-AAP