Live

Olympic silver medallist Nicola McDermott of Australia has won the women’s high jump at the Diamond League meeting in Paris after finally pipping her Tokyo conqueror Mariya Lasitskene.

Russian Lasitskene had emerged triumphant over McDermott at not only the Tokyo Olympics but also the recent Lausanne Diamond League round.

But McDermott at last claimed victory on Saturday following a countback after both cleared 1.98 metres.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m in 10.72 seconds in the absence of in-form rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Thompson-Herah quickly raced clear with a legal tailwind at the Charlety Stadium to finish 0.25 ahead of fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Olympic bronze medalist.

The winning time would have been fast enough for Thompson-Herah to take Olympic gold in Tokyo – and is the 25th-fastest all-time – yet is just the eighth best of this standout season.

Last weekend, Thompson ran the second-fastest women’s 100m in history – 10.54 at Eugene, Oregon – and Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.60 on Thursday to win their duel in Lausanne, Switzerland, and rise to No.3 all-time.

Citing fatigue on Friday, the 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce opted out of running in Paris.

Their 100m rivalry should resume in Zurich at the September 8-9 Diamond League finals.

“I know everybody is thinking I am targeting the world record,” Thompson-Herah said.

“I know it is close but for this season I am already super happy.”

She retained her 100m title in Tokyo with a 10.61 run that took the Olympic record from Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 10.49 mark set in 1988 looked untouchable until this season.

In a tight men’s 200 metres in Paris, Americans Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek both timed 19.79.

Kerley – the Olympic 100m silver medalist – got the win, lowering his personal-best time by 0.11 ahead of 200 metres silver medalist Bednarek.

Olympic champions Armand Duplantis (pole vault) and Hansle Parchment (110m hurdles) won their respective events after losing in Lausanne less than two days earlier.

Duplantis cleared 6.01m in the pole vault before coming up short in three attempts at raising his own world record to 6.19 metres.

“I felt like it was really important for me to come back and try to get into the victory mode again, to try to get over the six metres,” Duplantis said.

Parchment set his season-best time of 13.03 seconds to win the 110 metre hurdles.

Olympic 400m silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic made it back-to-back wins within 48 hours timing 50.12, with American great Allyson Felix finishing third as she did in Tokyo.