Usain Bolt’s positive test for COVID-19 has left Jamaica’s ministry of health scrambling to trace people who came into contact with the track and field legend following his birthday party.

The country’s health authority has confirmed it will be looking to track down people who spent time with Bolt after the sprint great tested positive for coronavirus.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr Bolt has tested positive,” local minister for health Christopher Tufton told reporters.

“He has been formally notified, I’m told by the authorities. It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing.”

Bolt said on social media Monday that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.

“Good morning everybody. Just waking up. Like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media says I’m confirmed of COVID-19,” he said.

“I did a test Saturday, because I work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in and stay here for my friends.”

Bolt said he has no symptoms.

“Just to be safe, I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy,” he said.

Jamaica has had fewer than 1,700 cases, a relatively low number in a country of nearly three million.

Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 metres at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired in 2017.

