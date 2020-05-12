World Athletics releases revised dates for Diamond League calendar

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was cancelled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league said in a statement that “several events will be rescheduled, others cancelled as organisers continue to adapt the season in the face of the coronavirus crisis.”

Meetings have been cancelled in London, Rabat and Zurich, which was originally scheduled to host the season finale in September.

World sport as a whole has seen countless events scrapped and seasons cut short due to the global pandemic.

The Wanda Diamond League announces new, provisional calendar that will take place from mid-August 💎 More 👇https://t.co/w2jFQUmP1V#DiamondLeague — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 12, 2020

The Diamond League said that three athletics meetings would now be held in August: at Monaco (14th), Gateshead in England (16th), and Stockholm (23rd).

Those would be followed by September meetings in Lausanne, Brussels, Paris, Shanghai and possibly Rome or Naples, and in October by meetings in Eugene in the United States, Doha and an unspecified Chinese venue.

The entire calendar remains provisional, the league said, adding that each meeting organiser would review and announce the format of their competition and which disciplines will be included two months before the event takes place.

The Diamond League is usually a series of events leading to a final, but that would not be the case this season and athletes would not earn Diamond League points.