Jessica Hull books Tokyo berth with national 5000m title win

Middle-distance star Jessica Hull has guaranteed herself a spot on the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics with a commanding victory in the women’s 5000 metres at the Melbourne Track Classic.

Hull, 23, surged to the front with 600 metres to go and powered away from Japan’s Hitomi Niiya to win in 15 minutes 06.12 seconds and claim her first national title.

As Hull had previously bettered the automatic qualifying mark, Thursday night’s victory saw her cement a spot in the Olympic squad.

“It is pretty surreal,” said Hull, who graduated last year from the University of Oregon and is now based in Phoenix.

“It’s been a long time, it’s been a dream and when you are a kid you think it is going to happen sooner.

“So in 2016 I was like ‘yeah, I’m going to Rio’ but obviously I was still young.

“But now in 2020 it is a reality and it is so exciting.”

Hull and her coach Pete Julian now have the tough decision of whether to target the 1500m or the 5000m in Tokyo, as the schedule precludes the possibility of doubling up.

“The decision is not clear,” Hull said.

“What is going to be the telling sign is how I continue to progress in training over the next few months.

“Whichever direction Pete thinks I will be strongest I will be ready to go.”

Hull was untroubled by the smoky conditions caused by the recent bushfires.

Niiya crossed the line second in 15:15.41 and versatile Australian Genevieve Gregson was third in 15:20.60.

The men’s national 5000m race was taking place later on Thursday evening, with Tasmanian Stewart McSweyn the red-hot favourite.

World championships semi-finalist Bendere Oboya was an impressive winner of the women’s 400m in 52.06 seconds, ahead of Anneliese Rubie-Renshaw (53.73).

Rubie-Renshaw was contesting the one-lap event for the first time in 12 months after overcoming a serious toe injury.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games silver medallist Alex Hulley (65.58m) edged out New Zealander Lauren Bruce by 6cm to win the women’s hammer throw.

