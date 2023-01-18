Sport AFLW Melbourne star Pearce retires from AFLW
Daisy Pearce
Daisy Pearce and coach Mick Stinear celebrate Melbourne's AFLW premiership last November. Photo: AAP
Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce has ended her decorated AFLW playing career.

The 34-year-old trailblazer, one of the biggest stars of the AFLW competition since its 2017 inception, will join the coaching ranks of AFL premiers Geelong.

Pearce says leading the Demons to the AFLW premiership last November is the perfect note on which to finish her playing career.

“I’m closing a chapter on my playing career with a very full heart,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“I will miss the whole program and players and staff … this has probably been the hardest thing in making this decision.

“It has been an emotional time.”

Pearce took a season off to give birth to twins but returned to action in 2020 and, along with Adelaide and Port Adelaide’s Erin Phillips, was the highest-profile player in the AFLW.

Pearce, also a renowned AFL commentator, retires after captaining Melbourne for six seasons and winning three club champion awards and three All-Australian selections.

– AAP

