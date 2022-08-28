AFLW: Bulldogs launch season with a win over GWS

Live

The Western Bulldogs have reaped the benefits of a firing new-look forward line to kick off their AFLW season with a seven-point victory over GWS.

The Bulldogs lost leading goalkicker Bonnie Toogood to Essendon over the off-season but comeback kid Gabby Newton and Celine Moody booted two goals apiece in the 6.5 (41) to 5.4 (34) victory at Ikon Park.

Newton was making her return after missing all of last season due to back-to-back shoulder reconstructions.

“The nerves for her were just immense coming out here. She was playing against a really good defender as well,” Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke told reporters.

“For her to do what she did, I think there’s just a huge sigh of relief from her.

“So when she goes out next week without that burden of ‘my first game back’, I think there’s great things ahead.

‘Full faith in our forward line’

“I’m not fussed about our forward line. I have full faith in our forward line.”

Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn (21 disposals, nine clearances) was brilliant while Giants vice-captain Alyce Parker (26 disposals, six clearances and a goal) was outstanding.

Veteran forward Cora Staunton sparked GWS with three goals.

GWS led by a point at quarter-time but the Bulldogs lifted at the start of the second quarter when former No.1 draft pick Newton dobbed back-to-back goals.

Staunton kicked goals either side of half-time to get the Giants within a point but back-to-back Moody goals handed the Bulldogs a two-goal buffer at the final change.

Late in the fourth quarter, Parked snapped the Giants back within a goal.

But a moment of brilliance from Richelle Cranston sealed the deal.

Cranston forced herself between two Giants to prevent a simple intercept mark, then followed up her own work, brilliantly toe-poking a bouncing, trickling goal home.

The loss left GWS coach Cam Bernasconi to lament skill errors and decision making at critical times, amid an otherwise exciting showing.

Set to front the beaks?

Giants defender Pepa Randall could be assessed by the match review officer for a first-quarter sling tackle on Cranston.

GWS’s Tait Mackrill could also come under scrutiny for knocking Blackburn to the ground behind play in the third quarter.

Burke said he hadn’t seen the incident bar Blackburn on the ground while Bernasconi was confident Mackrill would be in the clear.

Blackburn had earlier slung Mackrill to the ground in a tackle, with the Giant swinging an arm at the Bulldogs skipper and grabbing her guernsey.

“There was certainly a lot of heat in the contest with Tait and a few of the other mids today,” Bernasconi said.

“But we looked at the footage quickly when it happened and didn’t think there was too much in it, so hopefully Tait will be fine.”

-AAP