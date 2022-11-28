AFL to investigate anti-Semitic abuse

Live

The AFL will investigate anti-Semitic abuse directed towards top draft pick Harry Sheezel on social media.

Sheezel was drafted to North Melbourne inside the first few selections of Monday night’s draft and will join the small club of Jewish footballers to reach the VFL/AFL.

The 18-year-old was targeted with anti-Semitic slurs in the comments section of a Facebook post sharing a news article in which Sheezel had discussed wanting to be a role model for the Jewish community.

An AFL spokesperson confirmed the league had contacted Sheezel’s management, while its integrity department will investigate whether any of the offending accounts belong to AFL club members.

Abuse is ‘deplorable, unacceptable’

“The AFL is aware of discriminatory commentary online directed towards a draft nominee,” the league said in a statement.

“To denounce a young man on the eve of realising his dream of being drafted to the AFL is deplorable and unacceptable, and there is no place for this type of behaviour anywhere in our community.

“This morning the AFL contacted the player’s management, and the AFL Integrity Department is investigating as to whether those who made comments are genuine social media accounts and if they are club members.”

Sheezel, a crafty forward who kicked 36 goals across the NAB League season, headed to the Kangaroos alongside fellow Victorian, midfielder George Wardlaw.

North Melbourne held picks No.2 and No.3 but those live picks became No.3 and No.4 as the the Kangaroos bid on Brisbane father-son prospect Will Ashcroft with their first choice.

Greater Western Sydney, as expected, drafted athletic forward Aaron Cadman with the No.1 selection.

-AAP