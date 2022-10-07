Inquiry into ex-AFL player’s death delayed

Live

A coronial investigation into the death of ex-AFL player Shane Tuck has been delayed by an independent review of work by the league’s former concussion expert.

Tuck, who played 173 games for the Tigers and later turned to professional boxing, died in 2020 aged 38 after an increasingly severe battle with his mental health.

An autopsy found he had severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain condition that can only be diagnosed after death.

Fellow prominent AFL players Danny Frawley and Graham “Polly” Farmer were also diagnosed with the condition.

The Victorian coroner is investigating the link between concussions from repeated head knocks and lasting brain injuries, as well as guidelines in the AFL and boxing to protect players’ heads.

But the inquiry has been delayed as the court awaits the findings from an independent review into former AFL concussion adviser Associate Professor Paul McCrory.

The AFL launched the external review in March, with a group of lawyers and medical professionals assessing Prof McCrory’s work, research and the advice he gave to the league.

The review’s report should be finalised and handed to the coroner in the coming weeks, AFL solicitor Ben Ihle KC told the Coroners Court on Friday.

It is understood the review revealed adverse findings against two people so the inquiry needed to give those parties time to respond, Mr Ihle said.

Other reports and statements from the AFL, the Richmond Football Club, Monash Health and other relevant parties have already been provided to the court.

Greg Griffin, the lawyer representing Tuck’s widow, argued the court should also view game footage of the Richmond player.

But State Coroner Judge John Cain said it would not be necessary as the court was investigating the broader issue of concussion and concussion guidelines in sport.

The coroner also turned down Mr Griffin’s request for the AFL to pay for his client’s costs, saying it was only granted in extraordinary circumstances.

Friday’s hearing was adjourned with no next date fixed.

An inquest is scheduled to run for two weeks in July next year.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

– AAP