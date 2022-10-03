Sport AFL Ex-NAB boss appointed Essendon CEO
Essendon
Former NAB boss Andrew Thorburn has been appointed Essendon's new CEO. Photo: AAP
Essendon have locked in another key figure in their new-look hierarchy, with former NAB boss Andrew Thorburn appointed chief executive of the AFL club.

Thorburn is currently leading the review of the Bombers’ football operations and will take over as CEO on November 1.

The 57-year-old, who was chief executive of NAB from 2014 to 2019, was also a member of the panel that selected Brad Scott as senior coach.

Thorburn fills the role vacated by Xavier Campbell, who resigned in August amid a period of off-field upheaval.

Campbell’s exit came after a difference of opinion with new president Dave Barham over former coach Ben Rutten’s sacking.

Barham ousted former president Paul Brasher earlier that month.

In a letter to Bombers members on Monday, Barham described Thorburn’s appointment as “a significant step forward for the club”.

“In Andrew, we have secured a highly credentialed leader, with a proven track record in development and building the leadership capabilities of his people,” Barham wrote.

“Andrew’s focus will be on running Essendon like a club, with a renewed focus on our members and the core reason for which we exist – football.

“Our recent appointments of Brad Scott and today with Andrew, demonstrate our commitment to leadership and providing the right environment to ensure we achieve sustained success as a club.”

