The AFL is no place for discrimination, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says, after a horror week for the code. His comments come after unnamed former and current-Indigenous Hawthorn club players made sickening allegations about their treatment by team coaches and personnel. The AFL is setting up a four-person panel of investigators, led by a King’s Counsel, to examine the racism claims. This includes allegations that coach Chris Fagan and ex-coach Alastair Clarkson told a player and his partner to terminate their pregnancy and separate so the player could focus on football. Both have denied the claims. “I do want to acknowledge that this has been a difficult week for the AFL,” Mr Albanese told guests at the annual North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast on Saturday. “We know that discrimination has no part in our game, just as we know discrimination has no part in our nation.” ‘Sign of respect’ Mr Albanese also used the breakfast to highlight his push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, referencing the Welcome to Country ceremony that will be held ahead of Saturday’s grand final clash between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats. “It’s what we do at big events. It’s a sign of respect,” he said. “It’s something we should extend of course to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our nation’s birth certificate, our Constitution.” AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder also acknowledged the racism scandal and this week’s “harrowing” claims.

The AFL will establish a four-person panel to probe the allegations and have appointed former Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon as their legal representative.

Goyder described the allegations as “harrowing” during a speech at North Melbourne’s grand final breakfast on Saturday morning and acknowledged the courage of those came forward with their experiences.

“The AFL commission acknowledges your hurt and our commitment is to provide whatever care we can by ensuring that the work of the panel appointed to investigate provides the justest outcome for all parties concerned,” Goyder said.

“One of the strongest elements of football is that the footy family comes together so strongly and effectively when any of us face major challenges and/or are confronted by tragedy.

“It’s critical that the best of the footy family come together this time, together, to address the moment and improve every part of our game.

“We must ensure that everyone is truly welcome and truly safe in our game. That is non-negotiable.

“That is our commitment to those in our game and those who love our game.”