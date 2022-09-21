Hawks racism claims ‘serious’, says AFL

Live

A former Hawthorn footballer alleges he was told by the AFL club’s then coach Alastair Clarkson to terminate his partner’s pregnancy, the ABC is reporting.

Three Indigenous families involved at Hawthorn during Clarkson’s period as coach between 2005-21 have told the ABC they were allegedly bullied and told to choose between their football careers and their families.

Hawthorn earlier this year commissioned an external review into claims of racism at the club during Clarkson’s tenure as coach.

The external review document was given to Hawthorn hierarchy and the AFL’s integrity unit a fortnight ago.

The AFL said the document contained “very serious allegations”.

“The experiences outlined in the document are extremely serious and require further and full examination,” the AFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The AFL is finalising a process to investigate the allegations and has sought further details of those who shared their experiences in order to progress its investigation.”

Hawthorn said the review “raised disturbing historical allegations that require further investigation”.

“Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL integrity as is appropriate,” a club statement on Wednesday said.

“The club will continue to provide support to those who have participated in this process and their wellbeing remains our priority.

“While the process indicated the current environment at the club is culturally safe, it also recommended that some of the club’s current First Nations training and development programs should continue to be strengthened.

“Given the matters raised are confidential, the club will not provide any further comment at this time.”

The ABC reported the document included allegations of key Hawthorn figures demanding the separation of young Indigenous players from their partners.

One couple was pressured to terminate a pregnancy for the sake of the player’s career, the ABC said.

The player told the ABC a group of coaches, including head coach Clarkson and his then senior assistant coach Chris Fagan, urged to have his partner’s pregnancy terminated, break up with his partner, and move into the home of an assistant coach.

Clarkson last month was appointed as North Melbourne’s coach on a five-year contract, starting in November. Fagan has been the Brisbane Lions’ head coach since 2017.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded that I needed to get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” the player told the ABC.

“I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so there was no further contact between my family and me.

“They told me I’d be living with one of the other coaches from that night onwards.”

The player’s partner detailed a meeting with Hawthorn’s then player development manager Jason Burt.

“Jason had repeatedly told me that [the player] had made these decisions on his own but I knew there was more to it,” she told the ABC.

“Burt actually confirmed my thoughts when he said Hawthorn had decided it was better for [his] footy career if he didn’t become a father.

“They just wanted him to move on from his family and focus on football.”

She didn’t terminate the pregnancy and said only at the five-month mark of the pregnancy was the player allowed by the club to return to his family, the report said.

-AAP