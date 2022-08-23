Live

Incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson admits he felt uncomfortable for his part in “taking hostage of the game” when Essendon undertook board-level chaos in a bid to secure his signature.

Expanding on his decision to coach the Kangaroos in 2023 and snub the Bombers and Greater Western Sydney, Clarkson said he was flattered by Essendon’s interest but couldn’t entertain the prospect of coaching them seriously given the haste of its move.

He instead penned a five-year deal with the club for whom he played 93 games from1987-95.

“(Essendon) are a big proud club, going through some tough times at the present, that’s why we gave it some consideration,” Clarkson told Fox Sports.

“But once we did and realised it’s just all too hasty … what sat really uncomfortably with me was that the whole process took hostage at the game.

“It’s right across the media and there’s just so many people in the industry that are relying on a decision to be made quickly.

“If to do my due diligence and they on me at Essendon, it would have just extended that out for another two weeks probably and I can’t go through that any further.”

Football industry ‘tough and brutal’

Clarkson lamented the “tough and brutal” nature of the football industry that saw Bombers coach Ben Rutten effectively sacked to pursue him, but stopped short of saying Essendon’s conduct had been off-putting.

“It’s a volatile caper and you feel for everyone in it, but guess what, if you’re around long enough, you’re gonna wear it in the neck, I copped it last year,” he said.

“It’s just an unfortunate part of the game which no one really likes and particularly the poor people that are in the firing line at that point in time.”

On returning to Arden Street, Clarkson said the challenge of revitalising the struggling club for Kangaroos legends was appealing, the side not having played finals since 2016 and having won just nine games in the past three seasons.

Lot of instability at the Kangaroos

He said he wouldn’t be coaching the Kangaroos if he didn’t believe he could lead them to a premiership.

“The old North people like the Bob Ansetts and the Ron Josephs and the Greg Millers and the Dennis Pagans and past teammates … you just know how much it means to those guys,” Clarkson said.

“There’s been a lot of instability at the club in the last four or five years, the Demons went through it, the Bombers are going through at the present time, Hawthorn had been through it, every club does go through it.

“We just think that it’s just isolated to that club at that point in time, but every club experiences it.”

Clarkson said moving to Sydney to take the Giants job didn’t suit his family, but admitted he was impressed with the club’s pitch for him.

-AAP