The AFL’s All-Australian squad for 2022 has a distinctly new feel, with more than half of this year’s selections not previously chosen in the representative line-up.

Reflecting a season in which four clubs improved to reach the finals after missing out last year, and with Carlton climbing from 13th to fall only percentage points short of the playoffs, the 40-strong squad includes 26 players who have not previously earned a blazer.

The changes mean the 22-man side is set to feature a string of fresh faces when named on August 24.

Highlighting the new talents are Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw and Melbourne’s Angus Brayshaw, with the brothers having a chance to become just the third set of siblings to be named in the same All-Australian team.

Geelong’s table-topping home-and-away season was rewarded with five nominations headlined by small forward Tyson Stengle, who has slotted 42 goals after spending last year playing in the SANFL.

He’s joined by Cats power forwards Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins along with Tom Stewart and Mark Blicavs, who would also be a first-timer.

Reigning premier Melbourne has the most players in the squad, with six. Alongside Brayshaw are Max Gawn, Steven May, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, who were all in the team last year, along with potential first-timer forward Bayley Fritsch, who has 46 goals this year.

Collingwood’s stellar rise to the top four earned three nominations, with defensive duo Jack Crisp and Brayden Maynard joined by winger Josh Daicos. All three have no previous All-Australian honours,

Brownlow Medal favourites Lachie Neale (Brisbane), Patrick Cripps (Carlton), Touk Miller (Gold Coast) and Sam Walsh (Carlton) were named, along with Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow (Carlton).

Melbourne’s Gawn could earn a sixth place in the side, which would be the most of any player in the squad but still two short of the all-time record shared by five players.

Only Essendon and North Melbourne did not have a player in the squad.

Some notable snubs include Western Bulldog Tom Liberatore, Adelaide’s Jordan Dawson, Carlton’s Sam Docherty and Rising Star favourite Nick Daicos.

Full squad:

Tom Barrass (West Coast), Mark Blicavs (Geelong), Shai Bolton (Richmond), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs), Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle), Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Jeremy Cameron (Geelong), Patrick Cripps (Carlton), Jack Crisp (Collingwood), Brennan Cox (Fremantle), Charlie Curnow (Carlton), Josh Daicos (Collingwood), Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne), Max Gawn (Melbourne), Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Isaac Heeney (Sydney), Josh Kelly (GWS), Rory Laird (Adelaide), Tom Lynch (Richmond), Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs), Steven May (Melbourne), Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane), Brayden Maynard (Collingwood), Touk Miller (Gold Coast), Callum Mills (Sydney), Lachie Neale (Brisbane), Clayton Oliver (Melbourne), Tom Papley (Sydney), Christian Petracca (Melbourne), Daniel Rioli (Richmond), Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide), Adam Saad (Carlton), James Sicily (Hawthorn), Jack Sinclair (St Kilda), Tyson Stengle (Geelong), Tom Stewart (Geelong), Sam Taylor (GWS), Taylor Walker (Adelaide), Sam Walsh (Carlton), Chad Warner (Sydney), Jacob Weitering (Carlton), Callum Wilkie (St Kilda), Jacob Witts (Gold Coast).

-AAP