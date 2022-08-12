North Melbourne offers Alastair Clarkson five-year contract: Report

Live

North Melbourne have reportedly tabled a long-term contract offer to Alastair Clarkson in an attempt to lure the four-time AFL premiership coach back to the club.

Clarkson has been in talks with the Kangaroos and GWS about returning to coaching at the end of the year.

The Kangaroos have formally offered Clarkson a minimum five-year deal to guide the struggling club through its rebuild, according to a report in The Age.

If he accepts the offer, it would mark a return to Arden Street for Clarkson, who began his senior playing career with North Melbourne in 1987.

Clarkson has been out of coaching since leaving his post at Hawthorn at the end of last year in a messy handover to Sam Mitchell.

The 54-year-old coached the Hawks over 17 seasons, guiding them to the 2008 premiership and a famous hat-trick of flags from 2013-15.

North Melbourne have been on the lookout for a new coach since parting ways with David Noble in July.

The Kangaroos (2-18) sit last on the ladder ahead of Saturday’s away clash with Adelaide and have managed just nine wins over the past three seasons.

On his departure, Noble warned his successor faces “a little bit of pain to go before the team really kicks into gear”.

GWS are also keen on Clarkson and have met with the coaching great multiple times.

Richmond assistant Adam Kingsley, Melbourne assistant Adem Yze and caretaker coach Mark McVeigh are also in the running for the Giants job.

-AAP