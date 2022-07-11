Sport AFL Fremantle responds to online racial abuse against Michael Walters and Michael Frederick
Fremantle responds to online racial abuse against Michael Walters and Michael Frederick

Fremantle's Michael Walters is the latest AFL player subjected to racial abuse on social media. Photo: AAP
Fremantle has called out “cowardly” racist abuse sent to two of its players through social media after its AFL win over St Kilda.

Indigenous forward Michael Walters and teammate Michael Frederick, who is of South Sudanese descent, were both subjected to vile messages online from a football follower.

The pair shared screenshots of the messages from their Instagram accounts on Monday night.

“The s— you have to put up with after a game of football,” Walters posted with his screenshot.

“After every game I’m sick of opening my socials to uneducated messages like this.

“Take a hard look at yourselves.”

Frederick, who kicked three goals in the 41-point win over St Kilda, said the racist messages are “what you cop from a low life”.

Fremantle has reported the matter to the AFL.

“There is absolutely no place for online abuse and our club will not tolerate it at any level,” Dockers chief executive Simon Garlick said in a statement.

“Nobody in the community deserves to endure the hurtful and harmful comments experienced by our players over the weekend.

“They are two much-loved members of our Freo family who have been vilified in a cowardly way and we are working through the matter with the priority being the wellbeing and support for our players.”

-AAP

AFL Fremantle Michael Frederick Michael Walters racial abuse
