Port Adelaide players in suspected AFL COVID breach

Mitch Georgiades was one of four Port players seen without wearing face masks at the swimming. Photo: Getty
Port Adelaide is facing a substantial fine after an image emerged showing four of its players without masks at this week’s Olympic swimming trials.

Spectators at Swimming Australia events are required to wear a mask while seated unless eating or drinking.

The photo, which was sent to The Advertiser, shows Power’s Zak Butters, Mitch Georgiades, Ollie Lord and Dylan Williams at Adelaide’s State Aquatic Centre on Thursday.

The players are sitting in the grandstand, with all other members of the crowd around them wearing their face masks.

Georgiades is the only player out of the four currently in the senior team, having made 11 appearances this season.

Rising star Butters has been out with a nerve injury to his left knee since round four, while Lord and Williams are yet to play at AFL level.

It comes after arch-rivals Adelaide were fined $50,000 after several Crows players removed their masks during a flight home from Sydney after the round-11 defeat to Richmond.

Port flew out on Friday morning to the Gold Coast for Saturday’s clash with the Suns at Metricon Stadium.

Power coach Ken Hinkley was not asked about the incident in his pre-game media conference at Adelaide airport.

The AFL and Port Adelaide have been contacted for comment.

-with AAP

AFL Coronavirus
