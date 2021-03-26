AFL greats Luke Hodge and Wayne Carey have been forced to leave commentary duties mid-match due to new COVID-19 advice which also affected some fans.

They were among a number of people told to leave Geelong’s Kardinia Park stadium after new Victorian government health advice came through less than an hour before Friday night’s match.

The game contined despite Victoria’s health department declaring Brisbane and Moreton Bay COVID-19 hot spots.

Anyone in the state who has been in those areas since March 12 must self-isolate immediately and be tested for coronavirus.

At quarter-time, an alert flashed up on the stadium scoreboard saying anyone that it affects must leave the ground and follow the health advice.

Supporters in the ground groaned as the notice was read out by the ground MC.

Hawthorn legend and former Lions player Hodge, who retired from the AFL in 2019 after a decorated 346-game career, left before quarter-time.

North Melbourne great Carey also had to leave, having been in Queensland after March 12.

A small contingent of travelling Lions supporters also had to depart.

The Lions players and staff have been tested in recent days and the latest rules do not affect them.

“The AFL confirms the Brisbane Lions players, coaches and officials obtained an exemption from the Victorian government from orange zone permit requirements as players, coaches and officials have all been living and abiding by approved AFL protocols,” an AFL statement read.

“We encourage everyone in the community to follow advice of the government.”

The club arrived in Melbourne on Thursday in preparation for the round two game against the Cats.

The AFL plans to release more details about how the changes affect the competition.

-AAP