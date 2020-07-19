Sport AFL Eddie Betts boots his way onto list of AFL’s champion unstoppable goalkickers
Eddie Betts boots his way onto list of AFL’s champion unstoppable goalkickers

Carlton's Eddie Betts has 300 goals to his credit - and a place in the record books. Photo: AAP
Eddie Betts has grabbed a slice of goal-kicking history, becoming only the third player in AFL/VFL history to kick at least 300 goals at two separate clubs.

The 33-year-old pocket wizard joined goal-kicking champions Tony Lockett and Lance Franklin in achieving the feat.

Betts kicked one goal in the first half of Carlton’s clash with Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday to take his Blues tally to the triple-century.

It has come in two stints at Carlton either side of six seasons at Adelaide, where he kicked 310 goals.

Betts gathered the ball at the base of a pack during the second quarter against Port Adelaide and feigned a left-foot shot to fake out an opponent before snapping a right-foot shot under pressure, all in lightning-quick time.

Lockett remains the competition’s most prolific goal-kicker with 1360 all up for Sydney (462) and St Kilda (898).

Franklin sits seventh all-time with 364 for the Swans to date after booting 580 for Hawthorn.

