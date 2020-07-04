AFL star Jordan De Goey has been charged with indecent assault but will be free to rejoin Collingwood once he tests negative for COVID-19 .

The dynamite forward was charged on Saturday, along with another man, with one count of indecent assault regarding an alleged historical incident in 2015 in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

Collingwood said De Goey was investigated by the AFL integrity unit and Victoria Police in 2018 but no charges were laid at the time.

Victoria Police said on Saturday the two men would face court on October 30.

“Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have charged two people in relation to a reported sexual assault,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Two 24-year-olds, one from Hampton East and one from Clematis, have both been charged with indecent assault and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court.”

De Goey will remain playing and training with Collingwood during the legal process as soon as he tests negative for coronavirus.

“The AFL confirms in 2018 it was made aware of a matter involving Collingwood player Jordan De Goey from 2015,” an AFL spokesperson said.

“As a result of the investigation, the AFL provided further education for De Goey and ongoing counselling for all parties.

“De Goey will be able to rejoin Collingwood’s football program after he clears two COVID-19 tests.”

The Magpies will leave Victoria next week as all Melbourne-based clubs relocate due to the state’s new COVID-19 outbreak.

They will face Hawthorn in a round-six clash on Friday night at Giants Stadium.

Collingwood say the club and De Goey won’t be commenting further about the situation.

De Goey has played 92 games for the Magpies since debuting in 2015, kicking 120 goals.

Collingwood were already dealing this week with the fallout of Steele Sidebottom’s multiple coronavirus breaches, which resulted in a four-match suspension for the star midfielder.

