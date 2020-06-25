Sport AFL Football world mourns loss of Hawthorn’s spiritual leader John Kennedy snr

Football world mourns loss of Hawthorn’s spiritual leader John Kennedy snr

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Hawthorn great and Australian Football Hall of Fame legend John Kennedy Snr has died, aged 91.

The Hawks released a statement on Thursday confirming the news on behalf of the Kennedy family, saying the club father figure had passed away peacefully.

“He was a man of extraordinary humility and strong family values and his legacy will live on, always,” the statement read.

Kennedy died on Thursday morning, three days before the two clubs he coached – Hawthorn and North Melbourne – were scheduled to meet at Marvel Stadium.

The three-time Hawthorn premiership coach is regarded as the greatest figure in the club’s history,

Kennedy’s grandson, Sydney Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy, will play his 250th AFL match against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.

-more to come

Trending Now

defence force coronavirus victoria
ADF, interstate reinforcements to help fight Victorian virus crisis
first-home-buyers-superannuation
Senior Liberal defends first-home buyer scheme – from himself
Bruce Guthrie: Victorians are on the loose in NSW. Just don’t tell Gladys
Individuals can experience temporary hair loss or long term hair loss.
Why are more bald men in hospital with coronavirus? There is a reason
Lifetime Health Cover Loading could be costing you hundreds.
Misunderstood insurance charge about to sting thousands
The show must go on: Arts sector support package worth $250 million flagged
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video