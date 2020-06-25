Football world mourns loss of Hawthorn’s spiritual leader John Kennedy snr

Hawthorn great and Australian Football Hall of Fame legend John Kennedy Snr has died, aged 91.
The Hawks released a statement on Thursday confirming the news on behalf of the Kennedy family, saying the club father figure had passed away peacefully.
“He was a man of extraordinary humility and strong family values and his legacy will live on, always,” the statement read.
Kennedy died on Thursday morning, three days before the two clubs he coached – Hawthorn and North Melbourne – were scheduled to meet at Marvel Stadium.
The three-time Hawthorn premiership coach is regarded as the greatest figure in the club’s history,
Kennedy’s grandson, Sydney Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy, will play his 250th AFL match against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.
