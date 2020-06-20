Heritier Lumumba blasts Sam Newman over Black Lives Matter comments

Former Collingwood star Heritier Lumumba has blasted Sam Newman after the controversial media personality and former AFL star parted ways with Channel 9.

Newman’s departure comes after a huge backlash to comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

On his podcast show, You Cannot Be Serious, the 74-year-old took attacked Floyd and his criminal record.

“He has been in jail five times, he held up a pregnant black woman with a knife, he’s a drug addict, he’s a crackhead and he’s a porn star,” Newman said.

“He’s dead because of the police brutality and it never should have happened.

“But I am telling you who George Floyd is, now they’ve made a monument about him and he’s a piece of shit.”

Those comments prompted a Democracy in Colour petition to be formed, calling for him to be sacked, using the hashtag #StandDownSam.

Newman said the police treatment of Floyd was “disgraceful” and “should never have happened” but urged people not to put the 46-year-old up on a pedestal because of his criminal history and prior arrests.

The ex-Geelong champion also said AFL players shouldn’t be kneeling before games because it was a protest movement that originated in America and has no relevance in Australia.

Lumumba yesterday accused Newman of not seeing black people as “human”, and said the 74-year-old’s “bigotry” was the reason he never appeared on the Channel 9 Footy Show.

“Sam Newman is doing exactly what he has always done. He is consistent with his bigotry, unwavering with his prejudice, and unapologetic with his tone deafness,” Lumumba wrote on Twitter.

Lumumba has previously alleged he was subjected to racism during his ten-year stint with Collingwood, including a “culture of racist jokes”.

Channel Nine said at the start of their Friday night news bulletin in Melbourne that Newman’s departure was a mutual decision. Their association goes back more than 35 years.

It comes after the 300-game Geelong ruckman had a podcast tirade about American George Floyd, whose death has sparked worldwide anti-racism protests.

Newman was best known at Nine as co-host of The Footy Show, which in its heyday was a ratings bonanza for the network.

Newman was at pains to stress his departure from Nine was a mutual decision.

“Let’s see how this gets reported. Can’t wait,” Newman said on Twitter.

“The 9 network and I have MUTUALLY decided that, in the station’s best interests, I withdraw form (sic) appearing on their programs – forthwith. And, for me, the last 35-odd years have been fantastic. Really!”

-with agencies