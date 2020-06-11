Port Adelaide has thrown vice-captain Ollie Wines at the mercy of the AFL after admitting he broke coronavirus protocols.

The AFL confirmed it is investigating whether Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines breached coronavirus rules by conducting a media interview at his house.

AFL rules dictate interviews must be held at a player’s club or remotely via video links.

Wines appeared on Seven News last night ahead of Saturday’s Showdown against the Adelaide Crows.

Port’s general manager of football Chris Davies says Wines has been barred from training on Thursday morning after his “inadvertent” breach, adding the club expects a sanction from the AFL later in the day.

AFL players have been under strict lockdown at their homes and can generally only head out for a limited number of reasons, including to train at the club.

Media interviews are meant to be done either at the club or electronically.

Wines did not turn up for training at Alberton Oval this morning, and is undergoing a coronavirus test.

Port Adelaide Football Club football operations manager Chris Davies said he would not be able to return to the club until a negative result was confirmed.

He said the protocol breach was inadvertent but disappointing, and that missing training would have a “significant impact on [Wines] as well as the team”.

“The protocol is you shouldn’t be inviting people into your home who basically don’t live at your home,” Davies said.

The interview was done on the veranda of Wines’ Mile End home, but Davies said that still counted.

“Ollie will own it, as we need to as a club,” Davies said.

The rest of the Power team will have scheduled coronavirus tests today.

The Power and the Crows are set to play in front of more than 2,000 fans at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, after the South Australian Government approved an exemption from COVID–19 restrictions on mass gatherings.

Last month, 16 Adelaide Crows players were handed a suspended one-match ban, while assistant coach Ben Hart was stood down from coaching for six weeks, over a breach of the AFL’s coronavirus restrictions.

The players breached an AFL requirement to train in pairs while at a Barossa Valley resort, and instead did drills in groups of eight.

In the NRL yesterday, West Tigers player Benji Marshall was forced to self-isolate after breaching the league’s coronavirus protocol’s by kissing a Seven News reporter on the cheek.

-with agencies