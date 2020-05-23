AFL star Jack Steven interviewed by police over stabbing

Victoria Police detectives have reportedly interviewed Geelong star Jack Steven and his ex-partner Indiana Beresford over the midfielder’s stabbing last weekend.

Steven is recovering at home in Lorne, with club officials expecting him back at training before the AFL season restarts.

The investigation expected to be completed in the coming days.

It remains unclear as to how the 30-year-old ended up with the injury.

“This is a really difficult situation,” Geelong chief executive Brian Cook told Fox Footy on Saturday.

“The police have started to investigate the matter and I believe they’ve come a fair way in a short period of time.

“The AFL integrity (unit) are onto it now, as well, and we are looking after Jack’s health and his well-being and his mental health.

“We are forever getting medical advice about Jack and what we should be doing, and that’s what we are doing.”

Steven could be back training at Geelong within a week, ahead of the June 11 season restart.

“He’s still to be assessed in terms of exactly when he’ll come back to the club,” Cook said.

“We’re hoping sooner rather than later and hopefully within a week or two, but we’re still waiting on that medical advice.”

A war of words broke out this week after Collingwood president Eddie McGuire called on Geelong to reveal details of the events surrounding the stabbing.

Key Cats figures hit back, with club president Colin Carter telling his Magpies counterpart to mind his own business.

Cook does not believe details of the incident need to be made public, but conceded “in my opinion, there is no doubt that whatever has happened will come to the fore at some stage.”

Steven came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

Steven moved to the Cats from the Saints for the 2020 season to be closer to his family, following four best-and-fairest awards in 11 seasons with St Kilda.

-with AAP