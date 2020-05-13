All Gold Coast Suns, Brisbane Lions players to have flu shot

All Gold Coast and Brisbane AFL players have been ordered to receive the flu shot after Queensland’s firm ‘no jab, no play’ stance for professional athletes.

The AFL has recommended players have the flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the vaccination is not compulsory, instead the league has left the process to club doctors.

But any choice Suns and Lions players had was effectively taken out of their hands due to a decision from the state’s government.

Queensland’s chief health officer said players who choose not to get the shot will be banned from training or playing in the state.

Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans said the club’s players had shown no opposition to the vaccination.

“We’ve been working very hard with the AFL to make sure that we comply with all of the directions of each jurisdiction,” Evans told reporters via video conference on Wednesday.

“Here in Queensland we’ve been following the chief health minister’s advice and all of our players so far have had their flu shot.

“I think there might be a couple still to go – some players that were in Victoria that have returned here missed that initial time frame but that should be done by the end of (Wednesday).”

Suns captain David Swallow previously said players should be allowed a choice in deciding whether or not to have the shot.

The Lions, meanwhile, confirmed to AAP they will be ordering their players to be vaccinated.

It is welcome relief for the Suns to have their players cleared to return to the club before training resumes as early as next week.

Two players, Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly, have been stood down by the Gold Coast’s NRL team, the Titans, due to their refusal to be vaccinated.

