AFL: Collingwood staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has confirmed that a club staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, but says the development would not affect the AFL season because the individual had no contact with players.

McGuire told Fox Sports that the staff member had returned from overseas and had “done the right thing” and self-isolated after feeling unwell.

“Had that person had contact with the players then we would have been finished for 30 days,” McGuire said, echoing Friday’s admission from the AFL that any positive test would likely see the competition shut down.

Collingwood opened its 2020 campaign with a big win over the Western Bulldogs on Monday night, with coach Nathan Buckley saying he was focused on getting the best out of his men in difficult circumstances.

