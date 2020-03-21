Sport AFL AFL: Collingwood staff member tests positive for coronavirus

AFL: Collingwood staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley at Marvel Stadium on Friday night. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has confirmed that a club staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, but says the development would not affect the AFL season because the individual had no contact with players.

McGuire told Fox Sports that the staff member had returned from overseas and had “done the right thing” and  self-isolated after feeling unwell.

“Had that person had contact with the players then we would have been finished for 30 days,” McGuire said, echoing Friday’s admission from the AFL that any positive test would likely see the competition shut down.

Collingwood opened its 2020 campaign with a big win over the Western Bulldogs on Monday night, with coach Nathan Buckley saying he was focused on getting the best out of his men in difficult circumstances.

-More to come.

 

 

Trending Now

‘Superheroes in scrubs’: Australians rally around to help frontline health workers
As China’s economy lifts, America’s woes become our real problem
farmers markets coronavirus
‘Essential’ farmers’ markets escape coronavirus crowd bans
housing-market-coronavirus
Housing prices could plunge by 20 per cent in a coronavirus recession
UK government to cover workers’ wages as cafes, pubs, restaurants ordered shut
social isolation party
Coronavirus: How cyber soirees will keep you in touch … and dancing, drinking and debating