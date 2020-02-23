AFLW: Richmond thrashed, Fremantle remains undefeated

AFL premiers, AFLW strugglers.

Richmond was thrashed in Sunday’s AFLW action, going down by 56 points against an impressive North Melbourne outfit.

The Tigers are one of four new sides in AFLW this season and they were not expected to be a premiership threat.

But star Richmond recruit Katie Brennan could do little to stop the Kangaroos, who piled on the goals in a 12.4 (76) to 2.8 (20) triumph at Ikon Park.

North Melbourne set up the win in the second quarter, kicking five goals as the likes of Ashleigh Riddell (21 disposals) and Jasmine Garner (16 disposals) impressed.

Emma Kearney kicked three goals for the Kangaroos, who moved to second in Conference A.

“The season being so short, you need to grab momentum and take it for as long as you can,” North Melbourne coach Scott Gowans said.

“No disrespect to Richmond because they’re just a brand new club and I know how hard that is, but I feel like we’ve still got a step to go though, with a few areas of our game.”

The Tigers remain winless and are at the foot of the same conference.

Reigning AFLW premiers Adelaide made it two wins on the trot with an 8.1 (49) to 6.2 (38) victory against Geelong.

Danielle Ponter – cousin of Hawthorn great Cyril Rioli – snagged four goals for the Crows in the clash at GMHBA Stadium.

Beaten by Brisbane in Round 1, the Crows have responded strongly.

Also on Sunday, Greater Western Sydney beat West Coast 6.6 (42) to 2.2 (14).

Rebecca Privitelli kicked three goals for the Giants.

‘The Stevie J of women’s footy’

Gold Coast star Kalinda Howarth was compared to Geelong champion Steve Johnson after she played a starring role in a thrilling draw against Brisbane Lions on Saturday evening.

Howarth booted three of Gold Coast’s four goals, including one in the last quarter, against her former club.

The two sides both finished on 4.4 (28) in a tense draw, with Gold Coast coach David Lake praising the 21-year-old.

“She’s a star. She’s the Stevie J of women’s footy, in my view, and now she’s going to deliver on it. Great start for her,” Lake said.

Dockers win again, keep unbeaten record

Fremantle is the only side with a perfect record after three rounds, the Dockers edging a thriller against Collingwood by three points.

Both sides were undefeated heading into the match at Fremantle Oval and an entertaining clash followed.

Jaimee Lambert won 32 disposals for the Magpies, but Fremantle held firm in a tense final term, winning 5.3 (33) to 4.6 (30).

The Dockers sit on top of Conference B, a win and percentage clear of the Magpies.

Carlton beat Western Bulldogs by 21 points in Saturday’s other match.

History at Moorabbin

St Kilda claimed its first AFLW win on Friday evening, claiming a shock five-point win over Melbourne.

Caitlin Greiser booted two goals for the Saints, including the match winner, in a low-scoring contest.

St Kilda won 3.1 (19) to Melbourne’s 1.8 (14).

Round 4 of the AFLW season continues next week.