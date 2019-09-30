Justin Longmuir named Dockers coach

Collingwood assistant Justin Longmuir has been appointed head coach of AFL club Fremantle.

The 38-year-old former Dockers player has been signed on a three-year deal, replacing Ross Lyon who was sacked last month.

It’s believed Longmuir was chosen ahead of Gold Coast assistant Dean Solomon.

A 10-year apprenticeship that led to Longmuir becoming the club’s sixth permanent coach in its 25-year history, includes senior assistant, assistant and development coaching roles at Fremantle (2010), West Coast (2011-2017) and more recently at Collingwood (2018-2019).

Longmuir said he was honoured to be coaching the club where his AFL playing career began two decades ago.

“It means everything to me to coach Fremantle,” Longmuir said.

“Fremantle gave me my first opportunity to play in the AFL, and for that I’m extremely grateful.

“I left the club knowing there was unfinished business here and I’ve returned determined to repay the faith that the club has again shown in me.

“I’m excited to get to work and get to know everyone around the club. It’s obviously changed a lot since I left but I’m genuinely excited to be back.”

IT’S OFFICIAL 💜⚓️ — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) September 29, 2019

The No.2 draft pick in 1998, Longmuir played 139 games for the club between 1999 and 2007 before his playing career was cut short at age 26 by a degenerative knee injury.

-AAP