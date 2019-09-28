AFL grand final: How Tigers will get ‘No.1 draft pick’ in 2020

Richmond were challenged with injury and poor form early in 2019 and still emerged as the AFL’s premier team, but coach Damien Hardwick says there is more to come.

In the wake of the Tigers’ 89-point thrashing of Greater Western Sydney Hardwick said the win was even more enjoyable than the drought-breaking flag of 2017.

“It is one of those things that will sink in … this year I think was more special, just because of the adversity we’ve been through,” he said in his post-match media conference.

“I look at our list and i think we are still the teneth youngest list.”

The Tigers had a 7-6 win-loss record at the mid-season break after injuries to key players, including season-ending knee surgery for All Australian key defender Alex Rance.

Asked on Channel Seven if he felt the season might almost be done at that stage, Hardwick said: “If I’m being honest, absolutely”.

But in an ominous warning to the rest of the competition, the newly minted dual premiership coach said he expects Rance to return as good as ever and to bolster a defence that has been hardened by his absence.

As far as I’m concerned we get the number one draft pick he comes back and plays. He has incredible talent. Once in a generation player from my point of view.”



“No doubt [I had] some doubts. It was such a [blow] because he’s a spiritual leader of our Football Club, it was traumatic for our group.

“We took about two or three weeks to recover from the thought of it.

“Trent and the leaders have done a terrific job getting the group back on track and wonderful group to coach.”

Richmond won 12 games to finish off season 2019, giving Hardwick enough confidence to select 27-year-old Marlion Pickett to play his first AFL game in the grand final.

Pickett, who spent 30 months in jail when younger for burglary offences, was plucked by the Tigers from the WA state league in the mid-season draft and did not disappoint.

His creative play in the centre and ability to set up his forwards repaid his coach’s faith, polling four votes in the Norm Smith medal for best afield.

Asked in a post-match interview if he’d had any doubt about his selection call on Pickett, Hardwick said it had taken him until halfway through the third quarter to realise his gamble had paid off.

“Even last night I couldn’t sleep to be perfectly honest,” he said on Channel Seven. “I thought I would look either like a dill or champ.

“The thing he has he’s so composed with the ball. Our recruiters backed him in said ‘This kid can do it’. He probably gave us the greatest flexibility on the day. He was incredible. The way he went about it.

“[He’s] going to be a fantastic player.”

The coach was also full of praise for his skipper Trent Cotchin who reinvented his game after a series of hamstring injuries.

“We were worried with that,” Hardwick admitted. “When he did the third one. We talked about his top speed how he can get up build it. Our medical staff did an incredible job and Trent. He’s an inspiration. He’s a cannonball.

“The goal [in the last quarter]. I was happy for him that goal. It summed up. He was a leader.”

Hardwick was already a dual premiership player, having won grand finals with Essendon in 2000 and Port Adelaide in 2004, but now in in rarified air as a dual-premiership cup.

“It’s incredible. You know see where we came through from the start of the year to where we are today and the way the boys played are stunning,” Hardwick said.

The coach himself was lauded by Richmond CEO Brendon Gale who said he had done a “wonderful job” under difficult circumstances.

“I thought we had a lot of injury challenges this year to work our way through and be at our best this time of year was masterful,” Gale said.