Bold Tigers in AFL GF selection stunner

Marlion Pickett is a surprise inclusion for the grand final. Photo: Getty
Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has pulled a sensational grand final selection move, with mature-aged mid-season recruit Marlion Pickett to make his AFL debut in the premiership decider against GWS.

The Tigers confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Pickett, 27, would come into the line-up to replace Jack Graham, who was ruled out on Tuesday with a dislocated shoulder.

It is understood Richmond will make just one change to their preliminary final side when the official teams are named on Thursday evening after defender Nathan Broad was cleared of concussion symptoms.

