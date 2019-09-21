AFL: Giants grow up to set up first grand final against Tigers

It’s taken eight years, a bounty of first round draft picks and a wet and rugged preliminary final against Collingwood, but Greater Western Sydney has come of age by booking a grand final appearance next week against Richmond.

In a thrilling preliminary final, the Giants got out to a 33 point lead early in the last quarter before withstanding a hard running Collingwood comeback.

Collingwood kicked back to within four points with four minutes to play, with the Giants forcing stoppages until the siren to win 8.8 (56) to the Pies 7.10 (52).

GWS skipper Phil Davis told Channel Seven it was a reward for hard work and there was a belief in the group that they could go all the way.

“We are so proud of this group,” he said. I’m very proud of the players, and the club, and our fans.

I think we are building something very special. They came, and they came, but that play was outstanding. We are made of the right stuff. We can’t wait for next week.



Davis had a cursed early half, dislocating a finger in the warm up then suffering a calf injury and then hurting his shoulder. But he was able to battle on and play a role up forward.

With Lachie Whitfield out with appendicitis, Zac Williams took on a midfield role and excelled, while Josh Kelly and Tim Taranto worked hard all day.

Down back, Nick Haynes, Sam Taylor and veteran Heath Shaw held fast in the early quarters, but when the Magpies were surging late it was Davis who went back to plug the hole.

Williams said it was a thrilling moment when the siren went.

“I love these boys. I am still shaking that we are going to the grand final,” he said.

“I think we will talk about Richmond on Tuesday or later in the week. It is all about the week ahead. We will just enjoy every moment. We will come out firing next week.”

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury said the Giants stoppage game cost the Pies in the wet conditions.

“Proud of the fight in the last quarter, but it was just too little too late,” Pendlebury said. “I think they just hunted more a little bit better than us as a group they were just cleaner.”

The much maligned Giants started life as an AFL dream to bring football to the masses in western Sydney, and under coach Leon Cameron have gradually built themselves into a powerful team.

For Richmond players sitting in the stands watch the Giants and Pies smash each other in the wet, the game could not have played out any better.

The Tigers will have some tough grand final selection calls, with Jack Graham and Nathan Broad in a race against time to prove their fitness.

Graham was one of the heroes of Friday night’s hard-fought preliminary final against Geelong, playing out the game despite a dislocated right shoulder.

“I’m going to give myself every chance to put my hand up and play,” Graham told Channel Seven. “Strap it up. Do whatever.

“Few pain-killers. But yeah. I’m not writing myself off, that’s for sure.”

Broad also suffered a concussion in a “friendly fire” collision with teammate Jayden Short and had to leave the game.

On Saturday the Tigers confirmed both players would be given every opportunity to play, with Graham to “undertake some rehabilitation and strengthening work” on his dislocated shoulder.

Broad would undergo standard concussion protocol.

Coach Damien Hardwick said they would consider resting several players from Sunday’s VFL grand final against Williamstown as cover.

Mabior Chol, Dan Butler, Jack Ross and Marlion Pickett were their emergencies for Friday night’s clash.

Sydney Stack also will return on Sunday from an ankle injury and the Rising Star nominee will try to mount his case for a stunning AFL grand final recall.

Captain Trent Cotchin had several ice packs on his legs post-match and fellow star Dustin Martin also looked proppy following a leg knock but they are not considered doubtful for the AFL grand final.

“That’s probably a strong possibility,” Hardwick said when asked about pulling players out of the VFL decider.

GIANTS v MAGPIES – WHAT THE COACHES SAID

GWS: Leon Cameron …

“I think there is no doubt an enormous belief … I know we have come from sixth and we have travelled a couple of times … but we are used to travelling, we’ll never use it as an excuse. We’ve been on the road 15 times this year and it will be 16 next week.”

“[Lachie Whitfield] Is a huge chance to play. Again, if he is not fit or healthy enough to play 100 minutes of footy then we will not pick him But he is an integral part of our team.”

“It is great that we are there, but out players will need to recover well because we saw what Richmond did.”

Collingwood: Nathan Buckley …

“The overwhelming feeling or me is it is a waste what a waste for the year … You’ve got to give credit to the opposition they were harder for longer in the end.”

“In the end this is what we do. I mean our season is over this is going to be the hardest week of our lives … there is no coming back, flick your fingers and it’s over.”

“You’ve got to put yourself on the line and we’ve fallen short again … in the end ‘what if?’ … it’s a waste.”

-with AAP