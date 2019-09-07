AFL finals: Giants eliminate Bulldogs, Deledio looks done

Greater Western Sydney has won through to the AFL semi-finals, but Brett Deledio is unlikely to be on the field with the veteran appearing to suffer a season and career-ending calf injury.

Deledio was distraught in the aftermath of the 58-point win over the Western Bulldogs, being carried from the field in tears.

The 275-game former Tiger has had a patchy season with persistent calf injuries restricting his ability to make an impact. He was surrounded by teammates and consoled as the Giants left the ground.

“It is such a close group and such a tight group and we love playing for each other,” Giant Jacob Hopper told Channel Seven after the match.

The Giants will play either Richmond or the Brisbane Lions next week after smashing the Bulldogs in the last 40 minutes of the match to win 16. 7 (113) to 8. 7 (55).

Giant Heath Shaw said on Channel Seven the club had needed to get a few injured players back and the bye had this year been welcomed.

“There is a little bit of backs up against the wall,” said Giant Heath Shaw on Channel Seven. “No one gave us a chance.”

Shaw said Deledio had a suspect calf coming into the match and had told coach Leon Cameron that no matter what happened he would finish off the game.

I think he did his calf half way through the second quarter … he was amazing for us in the second half with a torn calf.”



In front of 19,218 fans, the Dogs had a dirty day, starting slowly before fighting back and then surrendering.

It was made worse when rising star Aaron Naughton suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury late in the third term.

The big forward’s left knee buckled under him after he landed awkwardly in a marking contest, ending his day and sparking fears he might have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Bulldogs had stormed into the finals, winning seven of nine games, but GWS were primed for a fight in a game where niggle and tough tackling was the order of the day.

Marcus Bontempelli was often the target of a physical approach by the home side, master tagger Matt de Boer receiving plenty of help from his teammates as the Bulldogs’ superstar was held to 13 possessions.

The Giants led by 10 points at halftime but broke the tense encounter open with a six-goals-to-two third quarter and finished right over the top of Luke Beveridge’s men with 39 more inside-50 entries for the match.

There was plenty of class to go with the GWS grunt, with Lachie Whitfield (29 touches), Toby Greene (20 and three goals) and Jacob Hopper (30) leading the way.

Matt Suckling bounced through a long goal in the opening 30 seconds but the combative Giants quickly managed to get on top, Greene booting two goals as they edged to an 11-point lead at the first break.

The Bulldogs’ back six held up bravely in the face of repeated attacks early in the second quarter, but Harry Himmelberg made it a 24-point game with his first goal.

It was starting to look like it wouldn’t be the Dogs’ day when Toby McLean pounced on a Zac Williams howler from a kick-in to spark a three-goal burst that slashed the margin to three points.

The match was delicately poised with GWS up by 10 points entering the second half.

Jake Kelly was quiet in the first half but he was a key factor as the Giants made their move, booting the last four goals of the quarter to lead by 35 points at three-quarter time.

The Dogs could not hit back again and the margin blew out in the last quarter.

Magpie De Goey has work to do to play again in 2019

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will need everything to go right if he is to play again this season.

The Magpies confirmed on Saturday that De Goey suffered a right hamstring strain and defender Levi Greenwood ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Friday night’s qualifying final win over Geelong.

While the win put Collingwood into a preliminary final, De Goey would not be ready for that match in a fortnight.

Given he returned on Friday night after four games out because of an injury to the same hamstring, De Goey is at extremely long odds to recover in time should Collingwood win through to the September 28 grand final.

“As we all know, talking beyond the prelim is a bit adventurous,” coach Nathan Buckley told Triple M.

“We just know he won’t be there for our next game and that obviously puts a bit of a hole in our plans.”

The news was also bad on Saturday for Greenwood, who most likely will need a knee reconstruction that will sideline him well into next season.

The 30-year-old revealed this week he had signed a one-year contract extension.

-with AAP