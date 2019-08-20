Ross Lyon sacked as Fremantle coach

Ross Lyon has been sacked as Fremantle coach.

Fremantle notified the senior coach of its decision, effective immediately, on Tuesday morning.

Lyon has one year remaining in his contract and will receive an undisclosed payout.

The 52-year-old will not coach the Dockers for their final game of the season against Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Lyon had been head coach at Fremantle since 2012, after joining from St Kilda.

The Dockers, who have nine wins to date in 2019, have failed to make the finals for the last four seasons.

He led the club to its only grand final to date, a 15-point loss to Hawthorn in 2013.

Lyon was under significant pressure earlier this season after a run that saw his team lose five of their six games between rounds 14-19.

But his job seemed to be secure after guiding Fremantle to a famous 34-point win over Geelong in round 20.

Losses to St Kilda and Essendon over the past fortnight killed off Fremantle’s finals hopes but the general consensus was that Lyon had done enough to coach on in 2020.

However, it seems Fremantle will officially announce their sacking bombshell at a press conference on Tuesday at 1500 AEST.

The Dockers lost nine games by 50 or more points last season.

This year, Fremantle have suffered just two big losses – a 91-point loss to West Coast in round 16 and a 47-point loss to the Bulldogs three weeks later.

Injuries to key players Jesse Hogan, Alex Pearce, Matt Taberner and Stephen Hill hurt Fremantle’s cause, but it was the team’s continued poor skill errors that frustrated fans the most.

CEO Steve Rosich is also expected to depart, with a year remaining on his contract.

-with AAP