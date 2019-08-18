The Jarryd Roughead farewell could not have got off the better start, with the veteran forward booting his first goal in the opening minutes of his farewell match against Gold Coast.

But it didn’t end there.

With his teammates looking for him at every opportunity the 32-year-old booted six goals in the Hawks’ 70-point win over the Suns at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

“To be like this now is something I will enjoy forever,” Roughead told Fox Footy after the match.

Coach Alastair Clarkson said after the match that Roughead’s departure felt “like losing a body part”

“He has been a marvel for our footy club. He always demonstrates remarkable resilience throughout all of the challenges he’s faced,” he said.

With such good form in his 283rd match, who is to say Clarkson won’t roll the dice and leave the veteran in the team for the crucial trip to play West Coast in Perth next week?

“It seems like if we don’t pick Rough next week now that’ll be like shooting Bambi!” Clarkson said. “We’ll have a discussion about that during the week though.”

Don’t hold your breath though, with Roughead saying: “I’m cooked”.

Tigers and Eagles … was that the grand final preview?

If the Tigers v Eagles epic at the MCG was a grand final preview, then fans are in for a great September … and perhaps another Jack Riewoldt post-season concert.

Riewoldt kicked the winning goal for Richmond in a thrilling six-point victory that saw Dustin Martin star and the Tiger army on the march.

The 13.10 (88) to 13.4 (82) win in front of 57,415 fans saw the Tigers make the most of an Eagles defensive error in a game where momentum shifted throughout the afternoon.

“I was pleased with our guys’ endeavour, effort and intent to get back in the contest and eventually wrest it away,” coach Damien Hardwick said.

“It was a pretty good game of footy – hard and tough.”

Sunday’s win lifts the Tigers to fourth before a clash with ladder leaders Brisbane in next week’s final round of the home-and-away season.

West Coast remains third and must beat Hawthorn next week and hope other results go its way to secure a top-two finish.

A scare was sent through the Tigers camp when Dylan Grimes hurt his ankle in a marking contest and was helped from the ground by trainers.

But he returned and Richmond hit the lead for the first time in the game through Shai Bolton’s missed set shot (behind).

The Bulldogs rampage continues into the eight

The Western Bulldogs’ big fortnight, with stunning wins against the Bombers and Greater Western Sydney, looks to have set them up for a top-eight finish.

Fresh from a 104-point flogging of the Dons, the Bulldogs kicked 12 successive goals from late in the second quarter to the final one against GWS – running out winners 19.12 (126) to 9.11 (65).

GWS suffered the ignominy of being the first club in 108 years since University in 1911 to be held goalless in the second half of consecutive games, while being reminded that the last time the Dogs won against them at home it was in the 2016 preliminary final.

While seven clubs are now assured of reaching the finals, four more will scrap in the final round for eighth spot.

The Dogs, a win clear of a pack of three chasing clubs, will play finals if they defeat a flagging Adelaide next Sunday.

But should they lose, Hawthorn, the Crows and Port Adelaide remain a chance to pinch eighth position.

The final word … next week’s matches

1. BRISBANE: 64 points, 120.9 per cent v Richmond (MCG)

2. GEELONG: 60 points, 132.4 per cent v Carlton (GMHBA)

3. WEST COAST: 60 points, 115.7 per cent v Hawthorn (OS)

4. RICHMOND: 60 points, 112.5 per cent v Brisbane (MCG)

5. COLLINGWOOD: 56 points, 117.8 per cent v Essendon (MCG)

6. GWS: 48 points, 111.5 per cent v Gold Coast (Metricon)

7. ESSENDON: 48 points, 95.8 per cent v Collingwood (MCG)

8. WESTERN BULLDOGS: 44 points, 105.6 per cent v Adelaide (Mars, Ballarat)

9. HAWTHORN: 40 points, 106.6 per cent v West Coast (OS)

10. ADELAIDE: 40 points, 103 per cent v Western Bulldogs (Mars)

11. PORT ADELAIDE: 40 points, 103 per cent v Fremantle (AO).