AFL: Brisbane sink Cats with thrilling last gasp goal

Lincoln McCarthy has sunk his former AFL side with a spectacular mark and goal in the dying moments as Brisbane Lions ran down Geelong in a thriller at the Gabba.

McCarthy, having moved north this season to revitalise his career, had just seven touches all day before he soared high to mark and put the Lions ahead with 90 seconds to play on Saturday.

The Lions hung on in a top-of-the table thriller 10.15 (75) to 10.14 (74) the first time the Lions had beaten the Cats since 2013.

Geelong led by 17 inside the final 10 minutes after Esava Ratugolea’s second goal, but the Lions dragged themselves back through Charlie Cameron (five goals) and superb defence from Marcus Adams.

Patrick Dangerfield dominated the guts of the Gabba with 37 touches in what appeared to be a match-winning hand.

But, just like in 2013 when Ash McGrath goaled after the siren to win, the Lions engineered another comeback to notch a ninth-straight victory in front of a sell-out crowd of 35,608.

The ladder-leaders were always going to ask new questions as Chris Fagan’s side prepared for their first finals foray in a decade.

And the Cats didn’t take long to do so, shocking the Lions with their pace around the contest and forcing mistakes from the Lions’ backline.

Mitch Duncan and Jed Bews goaled early for the Cats but defenders Harris Andrews and Adams stopped the bleeding before Hugh McCluggage kicked the Lions’ only goal in a low-scoring first term.

Cameron then started the second term with a major as Brisbane started to settle into the contest.

Geelong’s Tom Hawkins hit the post with a booming kick to close out the third term, although Cameron Guthrie’s running goal ensured they clung to a nine-point lead at the last break.

Ratugolea kicked his second to start the fourth, but Cameron had the reply when he turned his defender around and quickly snapped his fourth.

Jarryd Lyons’ goal made it an 11-point game with seven minutes to play before Cameron missed a snap that appeared to end hopes of a comeback.

Cameron bobbed up again though, before McCarthy arrived in his 50th AFL game to kick the winner.

Blues beat Saints to make Teague’s day

Carlton’s feel-good factor looks set to last all summer after the Blues gave newly-franked AFL coach David Teague a winning start against St Kilda.

The Blues came from behind to post a 11.12 (78) to 10.8 (68) win at the MCG on Saturday, two days after Teague was appointed as head coach.

Carlton’s faithful turned out en masse for the occasion and saw two of the club’s favourite sons power them to victory.

No.1 draft picks Marc Murphy and Matthew Kreuzer were superb as the Blues reeled in the Saints, responding to all challenges in the final term.

Down back, Levi Casboult was a colossus in the absence of late withdrawal Jacob Weitering and Liam Jones.

But with the match on the line in time-on, ninth-gamer Josh Deluca proved an unlikely hero, sending a wobbly goal over the line by the barest of margins to restore Carlton’s lead.

